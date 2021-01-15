B. Riley Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $15.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 95,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

