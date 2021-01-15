Baader Bank Analysts Give CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) a €17.00 Price Target

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.60 ($41.88).

Get CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) alerts:

ETR:CCAP traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €14.73 ($17.33). The company had a trading volume of 156,641 shares. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 52 week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a market capitalization of $378.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.13.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.