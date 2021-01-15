Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Shares Gap Down to $263.50

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $263.50, but opened at $230.00. Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) shares last traded at $222.11, with a volume of 8,784,195 shares trading hands.

BAB has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.40).

Get Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 276. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.