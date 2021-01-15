Balancer (BAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $132.17 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Balancer has a market cap of $117.53 million and $132.17 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be bought for about $16.93 or 0.00046750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00112472 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00063913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00252061 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00059354 BTC.

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

