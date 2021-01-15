Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Banco Sabadell upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,141. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 434,759 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 348,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $215,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.