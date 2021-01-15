Bancor (BNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $163.14 Million

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00004617 BTC on popular exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $163.14 million and approximately $64.80 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bancor has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.08 or 0.00428747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00038634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.49 or 0.04157889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 98,975,642 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . The official website for Bancor is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

