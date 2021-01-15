Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 2.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bank of America by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.99. 48,238,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,725,484. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.