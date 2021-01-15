Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.9% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,444,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 72,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 57,353,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,506,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $285.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

