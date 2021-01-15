Bank of America Upgrades Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Buy

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $215.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGEN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

SGEN stock traded up $9.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.03. 25,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,670. Seagen has a 52 week low of $90.57 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,145 shares of company stock worth $40,267,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagen by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Seagen by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Seagen by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 517,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,187,000 after purchasing an additional 126,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Seagen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

