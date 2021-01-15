Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.08

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.08 and traded as high as $40.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 30,800 shares traded.

BMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $539.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

