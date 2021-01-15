Bankinter’s (BKNIY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKNIY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY remained flat at $$5.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $6.99.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
