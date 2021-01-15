Barclays Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $39.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TEX. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of Terex stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,158 shares of company stock valued at $683,834. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Terex by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Terex by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.