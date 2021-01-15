Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.24

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $8.41. Barclays shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 3,317,508 shares changing hands.

BCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 271,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

