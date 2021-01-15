Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 180 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159 ($2.08).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 150.02 ($1.96) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.47.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

