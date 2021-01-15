Barclays Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $850.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $743.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $716.12 and a 200 day moving average of $624.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.