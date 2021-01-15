Barclays Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $850.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.
BLK opened at $743.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $716.12 and a 200 day moving average of $624.97.
In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.