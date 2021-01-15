Barclays Raises The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $17.00

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

MTW stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.66 million, a P/E ratio of -43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $146,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.