Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBERY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GBERY stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. Geberit has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $67.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

