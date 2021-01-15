Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHYHY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Danske upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. 88,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition segments.

