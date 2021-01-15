Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Shares Down 23.7%

Shares of Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) traded down 23.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.53. 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Separately, ING Group lowered shares of Barco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20.

Barco NV develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. It offers cinema, installation, postproduction, rental, simulation, and virtual reality projectors; presentation switchers and screen management systems, scalers, and converters; LED image processing, and indoor LED displays; and laser, LCD, LED rear-projection, and LED video walls, as well as video wall controllers and upgrade kits.

