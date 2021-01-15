Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $559.13

Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $559.13 and traded as high as $696.80. Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) shares last traded at $695.80, with a volume of 3,239,061 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDEV shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 643 ($8.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 656.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 559.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89.

In other news, insider Jessica White sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.48), for a total transaction of £2,336.40 ($3,052.52).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

