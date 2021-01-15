Basic Attention Token Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $357.87 million and $245.98 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00429444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04120486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,480,298,565 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

