BASIC Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One BASIC token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $22.71 million and $1.15 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00113520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00064576 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00255218 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00060667 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.