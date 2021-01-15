Bay Rivers Group Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 198,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,004. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,499 shares of company stock worth $46,450,142 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

