Bay Rivers Group Purchases 364 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,625,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Emerson Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 40,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 19.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DPZ traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $373.71. The company had a trading volume of 20,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.42 and a 200-day moving average of $394.27. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $435.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.93.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.