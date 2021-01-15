Bay Rivers Group Sells 2,207 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bay Rivers Group trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 6.1% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.22. 18,217,175 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81.

