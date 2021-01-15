Bay Rivers Group Takes Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Bay Rivers Group owned approximately 0.08% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Big Lots by 99.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Big Lots by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,964. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIG shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

