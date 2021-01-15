Bay Rivers Group Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.6% of Bay Rivers Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $1,968,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $151.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,008. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.