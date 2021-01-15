Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,926 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.35. 4,083,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,499. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.