Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,378,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,629,000 after acquiring an additional 849,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,213,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,476,703 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

