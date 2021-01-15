Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.49. 1,253,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,619. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $215.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

