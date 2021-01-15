Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 419,746 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,746 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,040,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,031,000 after purchasing an additional 925,761 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,138,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 860,109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 695,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after buying an additional 410,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,689,000.

Shares of ICSH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,376 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

