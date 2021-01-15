BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) (TSE:BBTV) Shares Down 1.9%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) (TSE:BBTV)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.48 and last traded at C$14.53. 79,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 93,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.81.

About BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) (TSE:BBTV)

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end to end management, distribution, and monetization solutions to content owners worldwide. It offers Base Solutions for content optimization and discovery, collaboration and fan engagement, audience development and educational services, analytics and insights, and partner experience under the VISO Catalyst, VISO Collab, and VISO Prism support names.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.