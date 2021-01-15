Beacon Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,069. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95.

