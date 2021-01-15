Beacon Financial Group Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Global Payments by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Loop Capital began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist dropped their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.23.

GPN traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.72. The company had a trading volume of 71,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.44. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

