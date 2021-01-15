Beacon Financial Group Has $16.48 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 2.6% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.28% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $16,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,113,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,695,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

