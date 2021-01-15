Beacon Financial Group Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. United Bank raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $766,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 53,358 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $5,492,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. 1,144,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,724,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $209.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

