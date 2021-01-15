Beacon Financial Group Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. 3,964,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,509,875. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.