Beacon Financial Group Has $8.15 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 1.3% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 106,665 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 122,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 319,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,064. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.00%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

