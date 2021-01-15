Beacon Financial Group Increases Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 3.0% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.87% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 127,456 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 74,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,062. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

