Beacon Financial Group Purchases 4,863 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $4,074,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 978,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,975. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,551.00, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

