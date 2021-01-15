Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,552 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Eaton by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.72. 108,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.27. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.