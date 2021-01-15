Beacon Financial Group Sells 3,499 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of America by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

BAC stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. 2,869,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,725,484. The company has a market cap of $285.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

