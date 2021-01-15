Beacon Financial Group Sells 4,864 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.6% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.01. The company had a trading volume of 139,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,543. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $131.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

