Beam One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.22 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $26.33 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 127.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 79,441,720 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

