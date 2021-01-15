Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Shares Down 0.5%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 36,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 77,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.

About Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.