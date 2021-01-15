Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $242.20

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) (LON:BEZ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 242.20 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 345.60 ($4.52), with a volume of 805155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350.60 ($4.58).

Several brokerages have commented on BEZ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Beazley plc (BEZ.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley plc (BEZ.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 454.38 ($5.94).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 362.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 12.93.

In other Beazley plc (BEZ.L) news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £29,973 ($39,159.92).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

