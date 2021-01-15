Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $538,805.87 and approximately $1,204.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 252,047,682 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

