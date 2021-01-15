Bella Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.58 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002765 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $14.80 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

