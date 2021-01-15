Bellecapital International Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $173.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.43 billion, a PE ratio of -109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

