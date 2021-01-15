BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Up 7.2%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.71. 2,465,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,096,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $290.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. On average, analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 438,077 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

