BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Trading Up 7.2%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.71. 2,465,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,096,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BLU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.74.
The company has a market capitalization of $290.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 438,077 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.
Further Reading: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.